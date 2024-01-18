Search

Pakistan

Azam Khan spills the beans against Imran Khan as he testifies in cipher case

Web Desk
11:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Source: File photo

In a major development in the cipher case against former prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan revealed crucial details about the diplomatic cable.

During Thursday's hearing at Adiala Jail, the court dismissed a written request from PTI founder’s lawyers to have Azam Khan take the oath on the Holy Quran, emphasizing that the court had already mandated the Holy Quran for oaths. Azam Khan proceeded to testify after taking oath on the Holy Quran.

A significant progress was made in the cipher case on Thursday, with five witnesses recording their statements about the alleged involvement of key figures in the matter. 

Judge Abul Hasnat Zul-Qarnain expressed discontent with the unnecessary application, emphasizing the court's commitment to upholding Islamic practices.

During the hearing, Azam Khan said he discussed the contents of the cable with Khan after receiving it from the foreign secretary. He said that he handed over a copy of the cipher to Khan that later went missing.

On March 9, 2022, Azam Khan’s staff provided him with a copy of the cipher, which he subsequently handed over to Imran Khan the following day. The former prime minister allegedly retained the copy and did not return it to his principal secretary despite reminders.

With completion of Azam Khan's testimony, the court has recorded statements of 15 witnesses in the cipher case so far. The next hearing is set for January 22 when further developments and testimonies are expected. 

Web Desk

