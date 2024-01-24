After virtual jalsa, PTI holds TikTok rally today to engage voters ahead of polls

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched its election campaign in Imran Khan’s absence and opted for an unconventional mode to engage voters ahead of Elections 2024.

After holding its first-ever virtual political rallies, Imran Khan's PTI will organise another online rally today on Wednesday, and this time on TikTok - the famous short video sharing platform which is used by over 48 million people in Pakistan.

PTI said live TikTok rally will be held today at 9 pm, urging followers to create history once again.

PTI earlier organised two virtual Jalsas that were streamed on social platforms and streaming sites and was attended by thousands of party followers, despite internet disruptions.

Interestingly, PTI online rallies featured AI-generated speeches from Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year.

For TikTok, it is not sure how the social app rally will proceed, reports said.