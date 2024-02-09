Election 2024: Asif Zardari clinches NA-207 seat 

NAWABSHAH – Asif Ali Zardari, Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and former president, emerged victorious in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad in the 2024 general elections.

Unofficial results indicate that Zardari secured 146,989 votes in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, surpassing Sardar Sher Rind, an independent candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who secured 51,916 votes.

Earlier, PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah claimed victory in the NA-201 seat in Sukkur-II with 120,219 votes, according to unofficial tallies.

The daylong polling process for the 2024 General Election concluded peacefully on Thursday, with robust participation from voters of all age groups.

Polling commenced nationwide at 8am and continued uninterrupted until 5pm, allowing citizens maximum time to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Voters present at polling stations at closing time were permitted to cast their ballots, as confirmed by an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson.

With over 128 million registered voters, the democratic exercise included elections for national and provincial legislatures, covering 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies.