Election 2024: Aleem Khan secures victory in NA-117

LAHORE – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Aleem Khan emerged victorious in the NA-117 Lahore constituency during the general elections of 2024.

Unofficial results indicate that Aleem Khan secured 72,519 votes, while the independent candidate Ali Ejaz, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), garnered 31,586 votes.

Earlier, in NA-128 Lahore, Awn Chaudhry, also from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and supported by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), clinched victory with 172,576 votes. Chaudhry defeated Salman Akram Raja, an independent candidate backed by PTI, who secured 159,024 votes.

The polling process, spanning the entire day, concluded peacefully on Thursday for the General Election 2024, witnessing enthusiastic participation across all age groups. Voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 am and remained operational until 5 pm without interruption, allowing ample time for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that voters present at polling stations by the closing time were permitted to cast their votes.

With over 128 million registered voters, the elections encompassed voting for candidates contesting seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

A total of 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies were up for grabs. Voting occurred for 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.