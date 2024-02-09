Search

Election 2024: Aleem Khan secures victory in NA-117

06:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
Election 2024: Aleem Khan secures victory in NA-117
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Aleem Khan emerged victorious in the NA-117 Lahore constituency during the general elections of 2024.

Unofficial results indicate that Aleem Khan secured 72,519 votes, while the independent candidate Ali Ejaz, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), garnered 31,586 votes.

Earlier, in NA-128 Lahore, Awn Chaudhry, also from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and supported by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), clinched victory with 172,576 votes. Chaudhry defeated Salman Akram Raja, an independent candidate backed by PTI, who secured 159,024 votes.

The polling process, spanning the entire day, concluded peacefully on Thursday for the General Election 2024, witnessing enthusiastic participation across all age groups. Voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 am and remained operational until 5 pm without interruption, allowing ample time for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that voters present at polling stations by the closing time were permitted to cast their votes.

With over 128 million registered voters, the elections encompassed voting for candidates contesting seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

A total of 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies were up for grabs. Voting occurred for 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.

NA-122 Latest Elections Results 2024: Latif Khosa beats Khawaja Saad Rafique

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.65
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.68 751.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.35 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

