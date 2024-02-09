Salman Akram Raja vs Aun Saqlain: LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 results

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing the result of NA-128 Lahore where PTI-backed Salman Akram Raja was facing off IPP candidate Aun Saqlain.

LHC’s Justice Baqar Najafi issued the ruling on a petition filed by Raja over alleged anomaly in forms 45 and 47 that carried results for his constituency.

In his petition, the PTI candidate contended that despite securing victory by a big margin, the results of his constituency were withheld. He said he was forced out of the room where the vote count of NA-128 took place.

The petition was filed after unofficial results showed that Aun bagged 172,576 votes whereas Salman Akram Raja secured 159,024 votes.