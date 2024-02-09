Salman Akram Raja vs Aun Saqlain: LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 results

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing the result of NA-128 Lahore where PTI-backed Salman Akram Raja was facing off IPP candidate Aun Saqlain.
LHC’s Justice Baqar Najafi issued the ruling on a petition filed by Raja over alleged anomaly in forms 45 and 47 that carried results for his constituency.
In his petition, the PTI candidate contended that despite securing victory by a big margin, the results of his constituency were withheld. He said he was forced out of the room where the vote count of NA-128 took place.
The petition was filed after unofficial results showed that Aun bagged 172,576 votes whereas Salman Akram Raja secured 159,024 votes.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
