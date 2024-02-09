NA-128 Lahore election results: IPP's Aun Saqlain defeats Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) leader Muhammad Aun Saqlain has defeated PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja by over 10,000 votes margin in NA-128 Lahore-12 as results for the general elections 2024 continue to pour in on Friday.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results showed the IPP candidate, who was also supported by the PML-N, secured 172,576 votes while Raja grabbed 159,024 votes.

The population of the constituency stands at 952,789 with a total number of registered voters standing at 678,006.

In 2018, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood won the elections from the same constituency after beating PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Hassan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is yet to officially announce the results.