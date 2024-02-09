NA-128 Lahore election results: IPP's Aun Saqlain defeats Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) leader Muhammad Aun Saqlain has defeated PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja by over 10,000 votes margin in NA-128 Lahore-12 as results for the general elections 2024 continue to pour in on Friday.
Unofficial and unconfirmed results showed the IPP candidate, who was also supported by the PML-N, secured 172,576 votes while Raja grabbed 159,024 votes.
The population of the constituency stands at 952,789 with a total number of registered voters standing at 678,006.
In 2018, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood won the elections from the same constituency after beating PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Hassan.
The Election Commission of Pakistan is yet to officially announce the results.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
