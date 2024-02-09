Search

NA-130 Election Results: Nawaz Sharif beats PTI's Yasmin Rashid

12:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
NA-130 Election Results: Nawaz Sharif beats PTI's Yasmin Rashid

The closely watched contest between three time prime minister Mian Nawaz Shaif and PTI slawart Dr. Yasmeen Rashid ends with win of PML-N supremo who secured 171,024 votes in NA-130, his homeground.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) garnered massove votes despite stronghold of PML-N. Despite a competitive race, Nawaz Sharif's lead in votes affirmed his success in key constituncy of provincial capital.

NA-130 Live Election Results 

PML-N PTI
Nawaz Sharif Dr Yasmin Rashid
171,024 115,043

Feb 8 witnesses crucial juncture for crisis hit country as general elections take place, with intense rivalry emerging amongst parties in the NA-130 Lahore.

NA-130 Candidates

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Yasmeen Rashid

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Muhammad Khurram Riaz

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Sufi Khalique Ahmad Butt

