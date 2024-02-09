NA-130 Election Results: Nawaz Sharif beats PTI's Yasmin Rashid

The closely watched contest between three time prime minister Mian Nawaz Shaif and PTI slawart Dr. Yasmeen Rashid ends with win of PML-N supremo who secured 171,024 votes in NA-130, his homeground.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) garnered massove votes despite stronghold of PML-N. Despite a competitive race, Nawaz Sharif's lead in votes affirmed his success in key constituncy of provincial capital.
Feb 8 witnesses crucial juncture for crisis hit country as general elections take place, with intense rivalry emerging amongst parties in the NA-130 Lahore.
NA-130 Candidates
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Yasmeen Rashid
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Muhammad Khurram Riaz
Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Sufi Khalique Ahmad Butt
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
