NA-71 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif defeat PTI-backed Rehana Dar

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)