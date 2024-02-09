Nora Fatehi celebrates birthday with friends on luxury yacht

Bollywood's dancing queen, Nora Fatehi, rang in her birthday on February 6 in true diva style – aboard a luxurious yacht with friends and infectious energy! A viral video captured the vibrant festivities, leaving fans mesmerized.
With an impressive following of over 45.3 million on her Instagram handle, Nora has undoubtedly solidified her status as a bona fide star, consistently asserting her prowess in making a resounding statement.
Fatehi, fresh off the success of her hit song "Crakk," didn't disappoint with her latest Instagram offering. Sharing another video, she unleashed her signature moves alongside her crew, grooving to a lively beat. She was spotted in a brown leopard print co-ord set with sunnies.
The caption, "Shake Bodyy on ya BDay," perfectly encapsulated the electrifying atmosphere. There was another video of her blowing her candles and cheering on.
Fans instantly showered the post with love and birthday wishes.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.