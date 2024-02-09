Nora Fatehi celebrates birthday with friends on luxury yacht

Bollywood's dancing queen, Nora Fatehi, rang in her birthday on February 6 in true diva style – aboard a luxurious yacht with friends and infectious energy! A viral video captured the vibrant festivities, leaving fans mesmerized.

With an impressive following of over 45.3 million on her Instagram handle, Nora has undoubtedly solidified her status as a bona fide star, consistently asserting her prowess in making a resounding statement.

Fatehi, fresh off the success of her hit song "Crakk," didn't disappoint with her latest Instagram offering. Sharing another video, she unleashed her signature moves alongside her crew, grooving to a lively beat. She was spotted in a brown leopard print co-ord set with sunnies.

The caption, "Shake Bodyy on ya BDay," perfectly encapsulated the electrifying atmosphere. There was another video of her blowing her candles and cheering on.

Fans instantly showered the post with love and birthday wishes.