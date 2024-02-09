Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane celebrate Aara's first month with family

Lollywood's power couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, are basking in the joy of parenthood with their adorable daughter, Jahan Aara, affectionately called Aara. After welcoming her just a month ago in the US, the couple is now back home, celebrating Aara's first month with their extended family.

Their journey has been followed by millions with love, witnessing their courtship blossom into marriage and now parenthood. Overcoming their "rough patches" only made their love stronger, and fans adore seeing their happiness.

This new chapter has brought immense joy to the entire Butt family, who have showered Aara with love and cuddles. To mark this special occasion, the parents hosted a warm family gathering. Adding a touch of sweetness to the celebration was a delicious fruit cake, adorned with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

"Aara’s 1-month birthday celebrations have been the perfect end to our USA trip! Alhumdulillah for family! Hello Pakistan!" she captioned the post.

Get ready for cuteness overload! Scroll through these glimpses of the celebration:

The couple delighted their followers in October 2023 when they joyfully revealed the news of expecting their first child.