Elections 2024: Maryam Nawaz wins NA-119 seat

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N's chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has succeeded in NA-119 Lahore 3.

All 338 polling stations of NA-119 have reported unofficial, non-governmental preliminary results,

According to the unofficial result of all 338 polling stations, Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-N has emerged victorious with 83,855 votes.

Independent candidate Shahzad Farooq remained in second place with 68,376 votes.

The polling process, spanning the entire day, concluded peacefully on Thursday for the General Election 2024, witnessing enthusiastic participation across all age groups. Voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 am and remained operational until 5 pm without interruption, allowing ample time for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that voters present at polling stations by the closing time were permitted to cast their votes.

With over 128 million registered voters, the elections encompassed voting for candidates contesting seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

A total of 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies were up for grabs. Voting occurred for 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.

