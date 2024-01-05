Search

Elections 2024: Shah Mahmood and Zain Qureshi's nomination papers accepted

Web Desk
05:59 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Elections 2024: Shah Mahmood and Zain Qureshi's nomination papers accepted
Source: File Photo

With their nomination papers accepted for the general elections scheduled for February 8, a number of prominent political figures, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and others, have obtained relief from election tribunals.

The hearing of objections submitted against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers by electoral tribunals and courts of law proceeded on Friday.

On Friday, the objections submitted against the electoral tribunals' and courts' approval or rejection of nomination papers were still being heard.

The electoral tribunals also restored the nomination papers of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Zulfi Bukhari, and Naeem Haider Panjutha, the lawyer for the PTI founder.

The appeal tribunals also overruled the objections raised by ROs on the nomination papers of Raja Bashrat from PP-10, Qazi Ahmed Akbar from PP-1, Umer Tanvir Butt from PP-12, and NA-25.

Additionally, the electoral tribunals restored the nomination papers of PTI candidates Adnan Khan, Usama Ahmed, Ansar Iqbal, Mujahid Ali Khan, Shafiullah Jan, Amir Farzand, Abdul Salam Afridi, and others.

Following the initial rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers, a number of other candidates were given permission by the Balochistan electoral tribunal earlier on Thursday to run in the next general elections.

Judges Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Amir Nawaz Rana of the Balochistan High Court considered and resolved the appeals.

PTI set to move Supreme Court today in final bid to take back 'bat'

Web Desk

