Elections 2024: Shah Mahmood and Zain Qureshi's nomination papers accepted

With their nomination papers accepted for the general elections scheduled for February 8, a number of prominent political figures, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and others, have obtained relief from election tribunals.
The hearing of objections submitted against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers by electoral tribunals and courts of law proceeded on Friday.
On Friday, the objections submitted against the electoral tribunals' and courts' approval or rejection of nomination papers were still being heard.
The electoral tribunals also restored the nomination papers of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Zulfi Bukhari, and Naeem Haider Panjutha, the lawyer for the PTI founder.
The appeal tribunals also overruled the objections raised by ROs on the nomination papers of Raja Bashrat from PP-10, Qazi Ahmed Akbar from PP-1, Umer Tanvir Butt from PP-12, and NA-25.
Additionally, the electoral tribunals restored the nomination papers of PTI candidates Adnan Khan, Usama Ahmed, Ansar Iqbal, Mujahid Ali Khan, Shafiullah Jan, Amir Farzand, Abdul Salam Afridi, and others.
Following the initial rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers, a number of other candidates were given permission by the Balochistan electoral tribunal earlier on Thursday to run in the next general elections.
Judges Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Amir Nawaz Rana of the Balochistan High Court considered and resolved the appeals.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.