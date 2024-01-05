Search

LifestyleVideos

Faryal Mehmood's sultry look for Wakhri's promotion invites trolling

Noor Fatima
06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Faryal Mehmood
Source: Faryal Mehmood (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is all the rage right now especially with her her upcoming film Wakhri. The Baba Jani star will be gracing the screen after a brief hiatus, citing poor quality of scripts as the reason. 

Mehmood will be taking on the entertainment industry with three noteworthy projects: Zaheer Uddin Ahmed's cop drama Chikkar, a cameo in Umair Nasir Ali's film starring Yumna Zaidi titled Nayab, and Iram Parveen Bilal’s Wakhri.

Caught up in her promotional ventures, the Senti Aur Mental star is proving that her prowess isn't limited to the screen but also the red carpet! 

During one of her promotional shoots, the Aap Ke Liye star made a fashion statement that sent pulses racing. Mehmood stepped out in a revealing, body-hugging red corset paired with a ruffled black skirt. The red corset accentuated the diva's hourglass curves while the ruffled skirt added balance to the striking attire.

Although the look turned heads, fashion police on the internet criticized Mehmood for her bold sartorial choices.

Speaking to a local media publication, Mehmood got candid about her decision to star in Wakhri inspired by Qandeel Baloch, stating that the script “saved” her life. “I received a good script - not just a good but a great script - it was everything I was waiting for. She came and it just saved my life,” Mehmood said.

Wakhri spins around a single mother who is a teacher by profession and aims to teach young girls by establishing a school. However, she faces issues for the funding, prompting her to participate in a drag show which became an overnight sensation and transformed her personality.

Correlating the project and late Pakistani influencer Qandeel Baloch, Mehmood said, “This is how the film relates to Qandeel; she was our first influencer back when we hadn't defined what an influencer was in Pakistan. When I was prepping for Noor, and I was listening to Qandeel's interviews, I realised she was deeply misunderstood. Whatever she was saying wasn't far from the truth but no one listened to her; I felt horrid because even I didn't listen to her. We just kept on judging her; her clothes, her dialect. We couldn't move past it.”

After a successful global launch at the Red Sea Film Fest 2023, the Qandeel Baloch-inspired Wakhri is set to release on January 5, 2024, features a strong ensemble cast and musical contributions from the likes of music giants Ali Sethi and Meesha Shafi, and special appearances by Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.

Faryal Mehmood unleashes her bold side in a daring photoshoot

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Faryal Mehmood opens up about 'Wakhri' and the evolution of Pakistani ...

09:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Farhan Saeed invites B Praak to Pakistan

08:49 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Faryal Mehmood sparks controversy with latest bold performance

07:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Anmol Mehmood shares adorable lunch video with Imamul Haq and Babar ...

02:16 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Netizens criticise Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood over fashion choices at ...

Most viewed

10:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Inside Alia Bhatt, Hania Aamir, and Hira Mani's 2024 resolutions

09:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Is Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan dating Raveena Tandon's ...

10:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

09:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

04:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lovers Alert! Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa fuel dating rumors with ...

08:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

IN PICTURES: Maira Khan looks smoking hot in body-hugging red dress

Advertisement

Latest

08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 

Horoscope

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

Forex

Rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 5 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.4 191.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.31 751.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.5 211.5
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.21 41.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.69 924.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 731.86 739.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 330.54 333.04
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan drop in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 January 2024

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: