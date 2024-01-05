Faryal Mehmood's sultry look for Wakhri's promotion invites trolling

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is all the rage right now especially with her her upcoming film Wakhri. The Baba Jani star will be gracing the screen after a brief hiatus, citing poor quality of scripts as the reason.
Mehmood will be taking on the entertainment industry with three noteworthy projects: Zaheer Uddin Ahmed's cop drama Chikkar, a cameo in Umair Nasir Ali's film starring Yumna Zaidi titled Nayab, and Iram Parveen Bilal’s Wakhri.
Caught up in her promotional ventures, the Senti Aur Mental star is proving that her prowess isn't limited to the screen but also the red carpet!
During one of her promotional shoots, the Aap Ke Liye star made a fashion statement that sent pulses racing. Mehmood stepped out in a revealing, body-hugging red corset paired with a ruffled black skirt. The red corset accentuated the diva's hourglass curves while the ruffled skirt added balance to the striking attire.
Although the look turned heads, fashion police on the internet criticized Mehmood for her bold sartorial choices.
Speaking to a local media publication, Mehmood got candid about her decision to star in Wakhri inspired by Qandeel Baloch, stating that the script “saved” her life. “I received a good script - not just a good but a great script - it was everything I was waiting for. She came and it just saved my life,” Mehmood said.
Wakhri spins around a single mother who is a teacher by profession and aims to teach young girls by establishing a school. However, she faces issues for the funding, prompting her to participate in a drag show which became an overnight sensation and transformed her personality.
Correlating the project and late Pakistani influencer Qandeel Baloch, Mehmood said, “This is how the film relates to Qandeel; she was our first influencer back when we hadn't defined what an influencer was in Pakistan. When I was prepping for Noor, and I was listening to Qandeel's interviews, I realised she was deeply misunderstood. Whatever she was saying wasn't far from the truth but no one listened to her; I felt horrid because even I didn't listen to her. We just kept on judging her; her clothes, her dialect. We couldn't move past it.”
After a successful global launch at the Red Sea Film Fest 2023, the Qandeel Baloch-inspired Wakhri is set to release on January 5, 2024, features a strong ensemble cast and musical contributions from the likes of music giants Ali Sethi and Meesha Shafi, and special appearances by Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
