Inside the lavish wedding of Fazila Qazi and Qaisar Khan Nizamani's son
Web Desk
05:09 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Source: Fazila Qazi (Instagram)
Fans have been following Fazila Qazi and Qaisar Khan Nizamani’s son's wedding festivities.

The popular TV actress has shared the wedding pictures of her son Ahmed Khan Nizamani.

The friends and family of the actors also attended the intimate wedding event.

Fazila Qazi also welcomed her daughter-in-law in a heartwarming post.

Have a look at the stunning pictures:

Dropping best wishes to the couple, the netizens filled the comment section with lovely wishes and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds and the family.

Fazila started her career as a fashion model in 1988. She later entered the drama industry in 1991. Her husband Qaiser Khan Nizamani is also a popular actor and producer.

