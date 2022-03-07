Fazila Qazi speaks up against nepotism in showbiz industry
Veteran Pakistani actress Fazila Qazi has expressed her disappointment as she has lamented over the nepotism and rising disparity in the entertainment industry.
The 52-year-old talented actress took to her Instagram handle as she highlighted that a large group of actors are ignored due to networking differences.
Qazi raised questions about the award shows and how characters are being cast in dramas, “I heard a saying from my elders that ‘monkeys divide their flocks among themselves and believe me, I understand the meaning of this saying very well today.”
“Who are we, we don’t have our own thoughts and visions, we can’t see or we are blind, not all the actors have died, they do good deeds, they are recognized in good faith. Do not abuse it and let the industry remain an industry,” she concluded.
Earlier, a plethora of celebrities also has voiced their concerns over the injustice that many talented and senior artists have to face.
On the work front, Fazila started her career as a fashion model in 1988. She later entered the drama industry in 1991. Her husband Qaiser Khan Nizamani is also a popular actor and producer.
