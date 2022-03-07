Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video

Rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he takes care of a young girl who lost her parents at the festival.

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

In the aforementioned clip, Zafar can be spotted on stage with a young girl dressed in a red dress who had lost her parent. The actor made sure to keep the things light as he entertained the little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Moreover, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)