Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video
Share
Rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.
Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he takes care of a young girl who lost her parents at the festival.
The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.
In the aforementioned clip, Zafar can be spotted on stage with a young girl dressed in a red dress who had lost her parent. The actor made sure to keep the things light as he entertained the little girl.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.
Earlier, Ali Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.
View this post on Instagram
Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 2020 06:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen's group today ahead of ...04:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021