Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video

Web Desk
04:31 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video
Source: Instagram
Share

Rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he takes care of a young girl who lost her parents at the festival.

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

In the aforementioned clip, Zafar can be spotted on stage with a young girl dressed in a red dress who had lost her parent. The actor made sure to keep the things light as he entertained the little girl.

Moreover, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 2020 06:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the ...

More From This Category
Is Feroze Khan drinking alcohol at party in viral ...
04:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat slams creepy fan who tried to ...
05:22 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Fazila Qazi speaks up against nepotism in showbiz ...
03:30 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha booked for not attending awards ...
10:23 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission ...
11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani ...
09:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video
04:31 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr