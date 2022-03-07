Mehwish Hayat slams creepy fan who tried to invade her personal space
Share
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and popular actress Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.
The Dillagi star continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic fiasco and this time, she has slammed a fan who tried to wrap his arms around her and invaded her personal space.
Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old superstar expressed her shock at how much liberty fans sometimes think they can take with artists.
The Load Wedding actor who was present at a meet-and-greet in Houston had an unpleasant encounter when a fan tried to wrap his arms around her back.
However, the creepy fan was pushed away by the CEO of HUM FM, Rehan Siddiqi. Hayat thanked Siddiqi for his gesture and for having her back.
Blessed with a beautiful face and acting talent, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says ... 05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's senior politician and former mayor of Karachi, Farooq Sattar was invited to the popular talk show 'To Be ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen's group today ahead of ...04:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021