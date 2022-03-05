Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar
Pakistan's senior politician and former mayor of Karachi, Farooq Sattar was invited to the popular talk show 'To Be Honest' hosted by Tabish Hashmi where he discussed the golden age of his political career, early days and much more.

As clips from the interview went viral, netizens found some teasers interesting and entertaining and they discovered Sattar's candidness as he discussed a myriad of topics.

Answering a question about his favourite actress nowadays, the 62-year-old said Mahira Khan is a good actress and he also praised Yumna Zaidi. 

However, Farooq expressed his opinions about Mehwish Hayat's acting and said she is an overrated actress. Further, he hilariously gave a reference to Hayat's famous film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. Blessed with a beautiful face and acting talent, the Dillagi star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.

