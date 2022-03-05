KP chief minister's aide says network behind Peshawar bombing identified with NADRA's help

ISLAMABAD – Investigation agencies have identified all suspects linked to the suicide bombing inside a Peshawar mosque with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed the development, saying the network behind the deadly bombing inside a mosque in the KP capital has been identified and details will be made public soon.

Addressing a presser with top police officials, CM Mahmood Khan’s aide said the polio campaign was under way in the northwestern region and police personnel were also deployed for the security of a Hindu festival on Friday.

He said that many such incidents were foiled by the intelligence agencies. However, he admitted flaws in intelligence gathering vis a vis the latest attack, which killed at least 62 people and wounded nearly 200.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed that officials have identified all three suspects linked to one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times.

Two men were detained over suspicion from the Kocha Risaldar area for interrogation as cops said that sketches of the main suspect and his accomplices have been completed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared development in a tweet, saying he has been monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies.

Have personally been monitoring operations & coordinating with CTD & Agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah. We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2022

The premier mentioned that officials have all information about where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force.

Meanwhile, Islamic State Khorasan aka ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying it was carried out by an Afghan suicide bomber.

IS claimed a number of previous attacks in the South Asian country however Friday's incident was said to be the biggest and deadliest yet.