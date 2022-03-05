Pakistani, Russian FMs discuss regional matters, evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday exchanged views on regional matters and evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a statement, saying the Russian foreign minister assured Pakistan of full support in evacuating Pakistanis during his telephone call with FM Qureshi.

Qureshi also shared the development on Twitter, saying he held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region, including Afghanistan. He called the telephonic conversation with Lavrov 'constructive'.

➖ On Pakistan’s concern at the latest situation in Ukraine, I shared need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter. https://t.co/VFWUJiPzgT — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 5, 2022

Lavrov offered condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack in Peshawar and reiterated Moscow’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

Pakistan’s top diplomat said that Islamabad emphasized fundamental principles of the UN charter, called for de-escalation and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law and provisions of the UN Charter.

Qureshi also exchanged views with Lavrov on his recent phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and representative of the European Union.

He expressed the hope that the talks between Moscow and Kyiv would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution to the war.

On the other hand, the Russian minister shared his perspective on the ongoing situation. He referred to the opening of the humanitarian corridor and underlined his country's readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

Pakistan 'won't take sides' at UN General ... 07:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly session, which will debate the ...

Earlier this week, the UN General Assembly voted to censure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Kremlin stop fighting and immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Islamabad emphasized the need to protect the territorial integrity of a state without threatening the national interests of another.