PM Imran’s former spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan decides to rejoin PPP

LAHORE – PTI estranged leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, after stepping down from his post as Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson, has decided to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Reports in local media said the senior leader has settled the matter with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which continued the anti-government long march towards the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will likely meet Chan at his residence tomorrow.

The former ruling party leader earlier tendered resignation as the spokesperson to premier in January last year after developing differences.

Chan, in a recent interview, said he is in contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan but not willing to hold any public office. He also advised PM Imran Khan to take ‘bold decisions’ with courage so that he can be remembered in the country’s history.

In 2018 Chan, following his younger sibling Waseem Afzal, had quit his post in the PPP. He then joined PTI after meeting Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Chan, who hailed from the noted known Gondal family of Mandi Bahauddin, remained in Punjab politics.