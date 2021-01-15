PM Imran talks about Broadsheet revelations, Chan's resignation in latest interview
11:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
PM Imran talks about Broadsheet revelations, Chan's resignation in latest interview
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country's head of state is accountable in a democracy.

"We will bring meritocracy in Pakistan and will bring the system of across the board accountability," the Pakistani premier said in an interview to BOL News’ senior journalists Sami Abraham and Jameel Farooqui.

This is a developing story.

