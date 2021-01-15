Orange Line officials brutally thrash labourers for taking shelter beneath station in Lahore (VIDEO)
LAHORE – A disturbing video of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) officials brutally thrashing labourers has gone viral on social media.
The officials including a female staffer can be seen thrashing the victims with a wooden stick over taking shelter beneath a station of the metro train in cold weather.
Local media citing police said that the labourers were trying to keep them warm by starting fire under Awan Town station when they were held by the security officials.
As the video went viral on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.
The police have arrested the five persons including the female officials over the brutal act.
