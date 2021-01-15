Orange Line officials brutally thrash labourers for taking shelter beneath station in Lahore (VIDEO)

11:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Orange Line officials brutally thrash labourers for taking shelter beneath station in Lahore (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – A disturbing video of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) officials brutally thrashing labourers has gone viral on social media.

The officials including a female staffer can be seen thrashing the victims with a wooden stick over taking shelter beneath a station of the metro train in cold weather.

Local media citing police said that the labourers were trying to keep them warm by starting fire under Awan Town station when they were held by the security officials.

As the video went viral on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The police have arrested the five persons including the female officials over the brutal act.

More From This Category
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman ...
11:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
PM Imran talks about Broadsheet revelations, ...
11:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
'One marriage only,' Akhundzada issues ...
09:51 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
COAS Bajwa lauds law enforcement agencies’ ...
08:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
The Pakistani man with three wives interviewed ...
09:07 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother passes away in ...
07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr