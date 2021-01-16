Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-16- Updated 09:00 AM
09:25 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2020 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.9
|160.6
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217
|220
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.45
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.35
|42.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.5
|124.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|124.5
|127
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.85
|25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25
|25.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.65
|17.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.16
|2.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|503.5
|506
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39.3
|39.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|106.2
|106.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18.15
|18.4
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|412
|414
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|119
|121
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.35
|18.6
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.7
|181.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.3
|5.4
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:25 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Naeem Bukhari removed as PTV Chairman09:06 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 202108:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Orange Line officials brutally thrash labourers for taking shelter ...11:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman Shehbaz in money ...11:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and ...05:27 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Tahmina Javed enters Pakistan's drama industry07:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Mathira reveals about her relationship with ex-husband06:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021