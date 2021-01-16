Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2021
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs109,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,349 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,741 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Karachi PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Islamabad PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Peshawar PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Quetta PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Sialkot PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Attock PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Gujranwala PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Jehlum PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Multan PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Bahawalpur PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Gujrat PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Nawabshah PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Chakwal PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Hyderabad PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Nowshehra PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Sargodha PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Faisalabad PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489
Mirpur PKR 109,900 PKR 1,489

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 January 2021
10:22 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2021
08:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 2021
08:19 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 January 2021
08:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2021
08:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 January 2021
09:52 AM | 10 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr