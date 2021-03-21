Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 March 2021
Web Desk
09:09 AM | 21 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 101,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 87,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 80,025 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 93,315 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Karachi PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Islamabad PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Peshawar PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Quetta PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Sialkot PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Attock PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Gujranwala PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Jehlum PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Multan PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Bahawalpur PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Gujrat PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Nawabshah PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Chakwal PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Hyderabad PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Nowshehra PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Sargodha PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Faisalabad PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544
Mirpur PKR 101,800 PKR 1,544

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 March 2021
09:56 AM | 20 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 March 2021
10:07 AM | 19 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 March 2021
08:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 March 2021
08:30 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 March 2021
08:17 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 March 2021
08:14 AM | 15 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 (VIDEOS)
08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr