Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

SHARJAH – Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the fourth match of the T20 tri-nation series.

The tri-nation series match is being played in Sharjah.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have returned for today’s game, after being rested against the UAE, where Hasan Ali and Salman Mirza had replaced them.

In the opening T20 of the tri-series, Pakistan had defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said they would make every effort to set a big target for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Agha, said that if they had won the toss, they would have opted to bowl first.