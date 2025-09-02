EU announces Rs350m emergency aid for Pakistan’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD – The European Union has announced emergency aid of Rs. 350 million for the flood victims.

According to the EU, the Rs. 350 million assistance is aimed at addressing the immediate needs of those affected by the floods. In Pakistan, devastating flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have caused multiple deaths and left many missing, while also inflicting large-scale destruction.

The EU expressed deep sympathy with the families of the deceased and the affected communities, stating that the aid would be delivered through trusted humanitarian organizations.

According to the EU, the assistance will include life-saving health services, cash support for the most vulnerable and severely affected people, and reiterated that the EU stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from the Vice President of the European Union, who expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the recent floods.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the EU Vice President conveyed solidarity with the victims and their families and assured Pakistan of cooperation in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The spokesperson added that the Deputy Prime Minister thanked the EU for its solidarity and support, noting that Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by the climate crisis.