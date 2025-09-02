Wife finds missing husband on Instagram 6 Years later with another woman

NEW DELHI – A Indian man reported missing for more than six years was recently discovered alive after his wife spotted him in an Instagram reel with another woman in Ludhiana.

Jitendra Kumar married Sheelu, a resident of Meran Nagar, in 2017. The couple had a son soon after marriage. However, tensions arose when Jitendra and his family allegedly harassed Sheelu for dowry, demanding gold jewelry and other items.

Within a year of the wedding, Jitendra suddenly disappeared. A missing person’s complaint was filed in April 2018, but despite repeated searches, no information about him surfaced. Jitendra’s family even accused Sheelu’s relatives of his murder, forcing her to live with her young son at her parents’ home.

The mystery took an unexpected turn when Sheelu, while scrolling Instagram recently, recognized her husband in a reel. The video showed Jitendra with another woman in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Sheelu has now alleged that Jitendra remarried and has been living with the woman all along, with his family’s knowledge, but without disclosing it to the authorities.

Police confirmed that Jitendra had left home without informing anyone, and a missing person’s FIR had been registered at the time. Following Sheelu’s fresh complaint, authorities have reopened the case and launched a new investigation.