Pakistan announces public holiday on Sept 6

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday declared September 6 a public holiday in observance of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

The Cabinet Division issued the official notification.

Last week, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted, setting Eid-i-Miladun Nabi for Saturday.

Muslims worldwide celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known in Arabic as Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, the day coincides with Pakistan’s 60th Defence Day, which honors the sacrifices of martyrs of the 1965 war against India.