Komal Aziz reveals why she quit showbiz at the peak of her career

Famous actress Komal Aziz has finally revealed the bitter reason for stepping away from the showbiz industry at the peak of her career.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Komal Aziz said that money was never an issue for her in showbiz as she was also earning well from her business.

She clarified that her decision to quit was not financial but rather due to the increasingly unbearable environment of the industry.

Speaking candidly, Komal said that the atmosphere was simply not suitable for educated people.

She added that the long working hours, excessive politics, lack of timely meals, and poor hygiene arrangements were all contributing factors.

Komal Aziz further said that these reasons made her leave showbiz, and she has no regrets about her decision.

She explained that her business is running successfully and provides her with a much healthier environment, which makes her feel content. “Fame is not everything,” she remarked.

Komal also revealed that because of the toxic environment and politics in showbiz, she neither has close friends within the industry nor on social media.