Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 2 September 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 2, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared to an all-time high, with 24-karat gold per tola reaching Rs370,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,829, trading at Rs317,815. Silver rates followed a similar trend, with per tola jumped by Rs101.

Today Gold Price

City Gold per tola
Karachi Rs370,700
Lahore Rs370,700
Islamabad Rs370,700
Peshawar Rs370,700
Quetta Rs370,700

Internationally, gold prices rose by $33, reaching $3,480 compared to $3,447 previously, reflecting a global uptick in the precious metal market.

Market analysts attribute the rise to increasing global demand and currency fluctuations, which are pushing domestic gold prices to record levels.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now