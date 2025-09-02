Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 2 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared to an all-time high, with 24-karat gold per tola reaching Rs370,700.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,829, trading at Rs317,815. Silver rates followed a similar trend, with per tola jumped by Rs101.
Today Gold Price
|City
|Gold per tola
|Karachi
|Rs370,700
|Lahore
|Rs370,700
|Islamabad
|Rs370,700
|Peshawar
|Rs370,700
|Quetta
|Rs370,700
Internationally, gold prices rose by $33, reaching $3,480 compared to $3,447 previously, reflecting a global uptick in the precious metal market.
Market analysts attribute the rise to increasing global demand and currency fluctuations, which are pushing domestic gold prices to record levels.