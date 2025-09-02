Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 2 September 2025 Tuesday

By News Desk
8:59 am | Sep 2, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan is showing stability, with US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal maintaining strong positions against Pakistani Rupee.

On Tuesday, US Dollar is trading at Rs282.9 for buying and Rs283.7 for selling, while Euro is at Rs328.9/330.7 and the UK Pound at Rs380.9/382.8. UAE Dirham is priced at Rs77/77.2, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.3/75.5.

Other notable currencies include Australian Dollar at Rs183.5/188.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2, and Chinese Yuan at Rs39.25/39.65.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.9 283.7
Euro EUR 328.9 330.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.9 382.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183.5 188.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
 
