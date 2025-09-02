Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 2 September 2025 Tuesday

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan is showing stability, with US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal maintaining strong positions against Pakistani Rupee.

On Tuesday, US Dollar is trading at Rs282.9 for buying and Rs283.7 for selling, while Euro is at Rs328.9/330.7 and the UK Pound at Rs380.9/382.8. UAE Dirham is priced at Rs77/77.2, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.3/75.5.

Other notable currencies include Australian Dollar at Rs183.5/188.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2, and Chinese Yuan at Rs39.25/39.65.