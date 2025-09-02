Earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

QUETTA – Islamabad, Peshawar, and several districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa KP experienced an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale. Tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, and surrounding areas.

Meteorological Department reported that the quake’s epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers. Residents in affected areas evacuated their homes as a precaution, though no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

This follows a stronger earthquake on Monday, which registered 6.0 on the Richter scale and affected Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and multiple K-P districts, including Peshawar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have advised residents to remain alert and cautious.