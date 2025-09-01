Afghanistan’s Earthquake kills over 600 in Kunar, leaves hundreds injured

KABUL – A strong earthquake jolted parts of war-torn Afghanistan on Sunday, killing over 600 people and injuring hundreds, Taliban government officials confirmed.

The quake was reported some 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad, at a shallow depth of 8 kilometres, and has severely affected districts in Kunar province, including Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara. Authorities warned that the casualty figures are likely to rise as rescue teams struggle to reach remote areas.

Afghanistan Earthquake

افغانستان: حالیہ زلزلے کے باعث افغانستان کے صوبے کونڑ میں بڑی تعداد میں لوگ شہید ہوگئے اور کثیر مقدار میں زخمی ۔

بعض ذرائع کے مطابق پورے گاؤں ملبے تلے دب گیا 💔😭

اَللّٰهُمَّ إِنِّيْ أَعُوْذُ بِعَظَمَتِكَ ‌أَنْ ‌أُغْتَالَ ‌مِنْ ‌تَحْتِيْ#Kunar #earthquake #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/UVN8w5004z — مومند Sana ullah (@ISullahMMD) August 31, 2025

Roads to Dewa Gul in Sawki and Mazar Dara in Nur Gul have been blocked due to landslides, hampering relief efforts. Locals described the earthquake as one of the most powerful in recent memory.

Afghanistan’s interim administration spox Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed deaths as he shared rescue operations. Following the main quake, the USGS recorded at least two aftershocks of magnitude 5.2 in the same region.

This comes less than a year after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in 2023, which killed thousands and caused widespread destruction.