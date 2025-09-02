Good News for women in Sindh as Mamta Program Cash aid raised to Rs41,000

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced increase in maternal cash assistance for women under provincial “Mamta Program” from Rs30,000 to Rs41,000.

The decision was made during meeting of the Sindh Social Protection Authority, where the ongoing social protection programs in the province were reviewed.

Speaking at meeting, CM Shah highlighted that Sindh government, with support from the World Bank, launched Social Protection Delivery System in 2023, which is expected to be fully implemented by 2027. The flagship Mumta Program, currently running in 15 districts, has so far benefited 770,000 women.

The program also provides healthcare facilities to women through 800 hospitals and dispensaries linked to it. Previously, registered women received Rs 30,000 in cash over three years, which will now be increased to Rs41,000 to provide greater support.

Chief Minister approved inclusion of seven more districts in the Mumta Program, expanding its reach further across the province.