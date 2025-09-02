Citizens face temporary disruption as NADRA Call Center goes offline

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced temporary suspension of its call center services in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to NADRA, the helpline number 051-111-786-100 and the dedicated number 1777 for mobile users will remain unavailable from 12:00 midnight to 8:00 a.m. tomorrow due to technical reasons.

The authority expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to citizens and assured that services would be restored by 8:00 a.m. on the same day.

NADRA advised citizens to stay connected through its official website www.nadra.gov.pk and social media platforms for the latest updates.

NADRA plays a vital role in registering citizens and issuing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs). The CNIC system, introduced as a major step towards digital governance, has so far been issued to around 90 million citizens.