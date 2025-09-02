Pakistan flood victims to receive Cash, Health Support from EU

ISLAMABAD – European Union announced immediate emergency assistance of Rs 35 crore for the victims of devastating floods in Pakistan. The aid will be provided in cash to the most affected and vulnerable individuals.

So far, the flash floods caused by monsoon rains have claimed 819 lives, with many others reported missing. 2025 floods also caused extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, crops, and infrastructure.

EU expressed deep sympathy for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the aid would be delivered through reliable humanitarian organizations. The support will include life-saving health services and direct financial assistance for the most affected.

EU Vice President spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, offering condolences and reaffirming the EU’s commitment to supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts. In response, Ishaq Dar thanked the EU and highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries most severely impacted by environmental crises.

Since late June, Pakistan has faced severe rains and flash floods, particularly in Punjab, KP and GB, resulting in over 800 deaths and more than 1,100 injuries, according to the NDMA. Many fatalities occurred from sudden floods or collapsing homes, while thousands of houses were damaged or destroyed, forcing tens of thousands into relief camps.

Education has been disrupted as schools are closed and supplies lost, while access to healthcare is limited due to destroyed clinics. Front line responders are also affected by the constant exposure to death and destruction. Displaced communities face uncertainty, fear of further flooding, and loss of livelihoods, homes, and crops, making recovery both physically and psychologically challenging.