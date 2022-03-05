Maulana Tariq Jamil reacts to Peshawar mosque bombing
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jamil reacts to Peshawar mosque bombing
ISLAMABAD – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has offered his condolences to the families of the people who were martyred in Friday’s suicide bombing inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

At least 62 worshippers were martyred and nearly 200 wounded in the terrorist attack.

In his Twitter message, the Tableeghi Jamaat leader expressed sadness. "It is with a heavy heart that I condole the deaths in the Peshawar mosque attack," he wrote.

The 68-year-old said he had no words, but prayed for all those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in recent times.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, politicians and celebrities expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. The UN, OIC, Afghan Taliban also offered sympathies.

Earlier, ISIS Khorasan Chapter said a lone Afghan suicide bomber struck inside a mosque in Peshawar during a Friday gathering.

The CCTV footage shows the device was hidden under a large black shawl that was draped by the attacker. He can be seen entering a narrow street towards the mosque entrance. A powerful blast occurred and the camera lens was obscured with dust and wreckage.

