PM Imran Khan likely to visit Europe to ‘mend frosty ties’ amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Europe soon to ‘mend frosty ties’ amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the development in a presser with other federal ministers in Lahore, as he said Islamabad’s position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is clear. "We prefer de-escalation and diplomacy to military solutions," he said.

He made the statement days after the South Asian country abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly's resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

He termed the premier’s upcoming visit to Europe as a move to thwart the impression of deteriorating relations with the Western bloc.

Chaudhry’s statements come in the backdrop of the rising tensions between the Kremlin and the West. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long-planned visit to Moscow, also garnered global attention as he was the first leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion.

Despite frosty ties with the West, Islamabad continues to view Washington as an important security collaborator.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office raised objection to the issuance of a press release by the heads of various foreign missions in Pakistan, including Germany and France, urging the Imran Khan-led government to denounce Kremlin's action against Ukraine as undiplomatic.

Meanwhile, the US had informed Islamabad the war in Ukraine could have both regional and global consequences. “We have briefed the government of Pakistan on the impact that Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine could have on regional and global security,” a US State Department spokesperson told a local publication.

Earlier this week, the UNGA passed a non-binding resolution, demanding immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine. Out of five South Asian nations, only Nepal voted for the resolution while Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka decided to abstain.