Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to cricketing legend Shane Warne
Web Desk
11:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to cricketing legend Shane Warne
Source: Twitter
Share

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's untimely demise left his admirers heartbroken. The spinner passed away due to a possible cardiac arrest as per reports in Koi Samui, Thailand.

The 52-year-old's death shocked not only cricketers around the world but many who grew up watching him play. 

Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Jemima Goldsmith, Saba Qamar, Arslan Naseer and many more mourned the legendary spinner and paid tribute to Warne.

Moreover, the late cricketer will receive a state funeral as announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott on Saturday.

In Pakistan, a minute's silence was observed during Pakistan versus Australia Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner and the players wore black armbands to pay homage to him.

