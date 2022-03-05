Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to cricketing legend Shane Warne
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's untimely demise left his admirers heartbroken. The spinner passed away due to a possible cardiac arrest as per reports in Koi Samui, Thailand.
The 52-year-old's death shocked not only cricketers around the world but many who grew up watching him play.
Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Jemima Goldsmith, Saba Qamar, Arslan Naseer and many more mourned the legendary spinner and paid tribute to Warne.
An absolute cricket legend...
RIP Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/awGl5dZ01g— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 4, 2022
52! No age! Terrible, terrible news. #ShaneWarne was a magician, a trickster who did wonders with the ball across pitches. The game and its lovers have lost a great legend. pic.twitter.com/ACHm1mDqYN— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 4, 2022
Devastating, shocking news about Shane Warne. A sporting hero for so many inc my sons. And a giant- hearted friend. ????— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 4, 2022
Just heard the sad news about Shane Warne passing away. My thoughts are with the family & friends of the cricketing legend.— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 4, 2022
I’m heartbroken. A big part of my childhood memories are connected to you. Remember seeing you play live so many times. Life is so unpredictable. Forever in our hearts. Rip. It feels like sportsmen belong to no country but to ppl around the world. The loss is ours. #shanewarne https://t.co/L9ncyLCxd9— Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) March 4, 2022
The greatest leg spinner of the game ???????? ???? #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/75ArLTTcyS— Arslan Naseer - CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) March 4, 2022
What a huge loss ???? RIP pic.twitter.com/RjeCchv8nB— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) March 4, 2022
This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin… pic.twitter.com/rN5CYaYIzw— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 4, 2022
Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti ????????— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022
Moreover, the late cricketer will receive a state funeral as announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott on Saturday.
In Pakistan, a minute's silence was observed during Pakistan versus Australia Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner and the players wore black armbands to pay homage to him.
