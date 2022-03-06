Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to 2pc

ISLAMABAD – The Covid positivity in Pakistan was recorded at 2 percent with 755 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update said that 7 people died of the novel disease during the said period.

The overall death toll has now surged to 30,265 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,514,258.

Statistics 6 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,661

Positive Cases: 755

Positivity %: 2.0%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 821 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 6, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 832. Pakistan conducted a total of 37,661 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,831 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,454,382.

As many as 569,978 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,621 in Punjab, 216,983 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,620 in Islamabad, 35,380 in Balochistan, 43,106 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,570 in Gilgit-Baltistan.