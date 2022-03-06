Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-related restrictions
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 6 Mar, 2022
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia will no longer require the passengers arriving in the Kingdom to show a negative PCR test report or quarantine themselves upon arrival, as it has lifted all the Covid-related restrictions.

According to a report published by Saudi Gazette, instead of fulfilling these two requirements, the foreigners travelling on visit visas would have to acquire insurance that covers the entire coronavirus treatment costs.

The outdoor mask-wearing and social distancing protocols have also been abolished. Worshippers will no longer be required to maintain social distancing in the mosques, including the Two Holy Mosques but to wear masks, which is mandatory only indoors within the Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi authorities also lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.

