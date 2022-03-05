PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday penned a touching note, thanking her well-wishers and followers for the "outpouring of love and prayers" after she suffered minor injuries from a drone camera during her party's long march on Friday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 29-year-old expressed her gratitude to the provincial rescue service of Punjab and the rescue staff present at the site to provide her the first aid.

"Would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & prayers❤️Deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal,Ms Zunaira & Mr Baber for their stellar & immediate first aid. Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan." pic.twitter.com/jgASWW2Tf4

— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) March 5, 2022

Further, she thanked the hospital staff and local police officials for rushing her to the hospital. "Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multa."

Aseefa suffered a minor injury when a drone camera struck her during her party's anti-government march in the Khanewal District of Punjab on Friday.

She was on top of the container with her brother, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He confirmed that his sister was injured after being hit by the drone while addressing the participants of the march.

The PPP Awami March started from Karachi on February 27. The marchers travelling through Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki reached Rahimyar Khan on Thursday.