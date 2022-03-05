PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers

10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers
Source: @AseefaBZ (Twitter)
Share

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday penned a touching note, thanking her well-wishers and followers for the "outpouring of love and prayers" after she suffered minor injuries from a drone camera during her party's long march on Friday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 29-year-old expressed her gratitude to the provincial rescue service of Punjab and the rescue staff present at the site to provide her the first aid.

"Would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & prayers❤️Deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal,Ms Zunaira & Mr Baber for their stellar & immediate first aid. Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan." pic.twitter.com/jgASWW2Tf4

— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) March 5, 2022

Further, she thanked the hospital staff and local police officials for rushing her to the hospital. "Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multa."

Aseefa suffered a minor injury when a drone camera struck her during her party's anti-government march in the Khanewal District of Punjab on Friday.

She was on top of the container with her brother, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He confirmed that his sister was injured after being hit by the drone while addressing the participants of the march.

The PPP Awami March started from Karachi on February 27. The marchers travelling through Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki reached Rahimyar Khan on Thursday.

Aseefa Bhutto suffers minor injury as drone ... 09:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari suffered a minor injury when a drone camera struck her ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says ...
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
BTS sets new social media Guinness World Records
04:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan ...
04:00 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn ...
03:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Veteran Pakistani actor Masood Akhtar passes away
10:48 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Shehzeen Rahat looks stunning on her Baraat ...
06:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers
10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr