Aseefa Bhutto suffers minor injury as drone camera hits her in the head

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari suffered a minor injury when a drone camera struck her during her party's anti-government march in the Khanewal District of Punjab on Friday.

The video showed Aseefa standing on the top of a container beside her brother and PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, when the drone camera hit her. She lurched back in an attempt to get out of the drone's way, but in van.

The drone mounted with a camera was being used for media coverage of the march. Aseefa went inside the container after the drone hit her.

After the incident, Bilawal's security staff got hold of the drone operator. Bilawal was quoted as saying it was not clear whether the incident was an accident or the result of a deliberate act.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said the government responded immediately to the incident.

"The Rescue 1122 team and duty doctor Dr Babar (general surgeon at DHQ hospital) who were stationed next to container, immediately went into the container. [Aseefa] suffered a minor cut on [her] eyebrow and bruises on her hand," he tweeted.