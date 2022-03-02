Pakistan 'won't take sides' at UN General Assembly session on Russia-Ukraine conflict
07:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Source: President of Russia_Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to abstain from the United Nations General Assembly session, which will debate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Dawn quoted a diplomatic source as saying that Islamabad has decided not to take sides on the war issue because the Pakistani nation wants a peaceful and negotiated settlement.

Pressure is mounting on Pakistan as EU nations have urged Pakistan to support an emergency resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

As the Western bloc is pressing Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations. Khan, who visited Russia the day the war began, defended his decision, saying he was there to discuss bilateral issues only.

Addressing the situation, Khan said Pakistan’s foreign policy was independent. Foreign Office spokesman also maintained that Islamabad had been engaging with members of the international community to exchange perspectives on the deteriorating situation.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari reacted on social media, as she called the joint statement ‘ironic’.

"Pakistan did not support the use of military force, but EU should not adhere to the UN Charter selectively, as has been done for decades," she wrote on Twitter while condemning alleged violations in Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Moscow vetoed a UNSC resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing abstained from the vote. India and UAE also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text.

