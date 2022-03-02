Disha Patani has the sweetest birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has been showered with a plethora of birthday wishes and love by his friends, family, fellow celebrities and massive fan following.

The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is his rumoured beau and best friend Disha Patani.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actress shared an unseen adorable video of the War actor and penned a short sweet note.

“Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff.", she captioned.

The aforementioned video showed a close-up of the Heropanti actor's face as he was spotted smiling.

Furthermore, the adorable video comes with a heartwarming wish for Disha's best friend that has been loved by the fans.

On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen together in the Bollywood film Baaghi 3 popular song, Do You Love Me?.