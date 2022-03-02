Disha Patani has the sweetest birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Share
Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has been showered with a plethora of birthday wishes and love by his friends, family, fellow celebrities and massive fan following.
The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is his rumoured beau and best friend Disha Patani.
Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actress shared an unseen adorable video of the War actor and penned a short sweet note.
“Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff.", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
The aforementioned video showed a close-up of the Heropanti actor's face as he was spotted smiling.
Furthermore, the adorable video comes with a heartwarming wish for Disha's best friend that has been loved by the fans.
On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen together in the Bollywood film Baaghi 3 popular song, Do You Love Me?.
Birthday bash: Disha Patani dances with boyfriend ... 02:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Bollywood rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one good looking duo who have flawless acting and ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan to stay neutral in UNGA session condemning Russian ...07:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Brig (r) Asad Munir gets justice years after comitting suicide over ...06:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022