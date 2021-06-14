Birthday bash: Disha Patani dances with boyfriend Tiger Shroff, video goes viral

Bollywood rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one good looking duo who have flawless acting and exceptional dancing skills.

On Disha's 29th birthday, the Heropanti star left the fans bedazzled as he shared a video of the duo grooving to an upbeat number.

Turning to Instagram handle, Tiger wished her rumoured lady love with a short and sweet birthday wish that left the fans gushing over the adorable interaction

“Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Earlier, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wished the Radhe star with a beautiful birthday message.

Sharing some lovely pictures, Ayesha wrote, ‘Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!"

Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating each other for a few years now but have not confirmed their relationship publicly.

The duo randomly drops charming comments on each other's posts and have also been on multiple holidays together.