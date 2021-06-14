Birthday bash: Disha Patani dances with boyfriend Tiger Shroff, video goes viral
Share
Bollywood rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one good looking duo who have flawless acting and exceptional dancing skills.
On Disha's 29th birthday, the Heropanti star left the fans bedazzled as he shared a video of the duo grooving to an upbeat number.
Turning to Instagram handle, Tiger wished her rumoured lady love with a short and sweet birthday wish that left the fans gushing over the adorable interaction
“Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoticon.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wished the Radhe star with a beautiful birthday message.
Sharing some lovely pictures, Ayesha wrote, ‘Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!"
Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating each other for a few years now but have not confirmed their relationship publicly.
The duo randomly drops charming comments on each other's posts and have also been on multiple holidays together.
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha ... 12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today. The Radhe actress has turned 29. The actress is ...
-
- Austerity drive: How much amount PM Imran saved in last three years?02:53 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
-
-
- Islamabad United's Hassan Ali opts to stay for the remainder of PSL 601:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
-
-
- ISPR releases first episode of military reality show ‘60 Hours to ...11:43 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021