Austerity drive: How much amount PM Imran saved in last three years?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s House has so far saved Rs 1.08 billion under the ongoing austerity drive in the last three years, Prime Minister’s aide on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Sunday.

Taking it to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gill said ‘as compared to previous expenditures at the Prime Minister House, Imran Khan saved Rs 1.08 billion.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے 2018سے 2021 کے 3سالوں میں وزیراعظم آفس اور ہاؤس کے ماضی کے اخراجات کے مقابلے میں 108 کروڑ روپے کی بچت کی ہے۔سوچیں اگر نواز,زرداری ہوتے تو یہ 108 کروڑ ان کی عیاشیاں میں خرچ ہونا تھا۔عمران خان نے سادگی اپنائی۔خرچے کم کئیے۔اب وہی پیسہ غریبوں کو احساس میں ملے گا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 13, 2021

Gill, while lambasting the previous governments, said if it would have been a government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, then the money from the national exchequer would have been spent on their leisure.

Adding that, ‘PM Imran adopted an austerity drive and minimized his expenditures and now this amount would be used for pools via Ehsaas program.

Soon after the tweet of SAPM, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed also shared a tweet on his official handle. Asif Zardari had spent Rs 2.6 billion and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had spent Rs 4.3 billion during their tenures on their camp offices. Adding that, 345 police vehicles and 656 personnel were deployed by Zardari on his camp offices, while 2,717 police personnel were deployed on security duty on Sharif’s camp offices, the PTI leader alleged.

نہ صرف وزیراعظم عمران خان کا کوئ کیمپ آفس نہیں بلکہ اس سال بھی وزیراعظم آفس کے اخراجات میں کمی کی اور کل ۱۰۸کروڑ بچا لئے



زرداری نے کیمپ آفسسز پر ۲۶۰ کروڑ نواز شریف نے ۴۳۰ کروڑ اڑایا ، زرداری ۲۴۵ گاڑیاں اور ۶۵۶ پولیس اہلکار ،نواز شریف کے کیمپ آفسسز پر ۲۷۱۷ پولیس اہلکار مامور تھے — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) June 13, 2021

In September 2020, it emerged that the present government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister (PM) House up to 68 percent under its austerity measures. Imran Khan has fulfilled his promises for adopting austerity measures after making a record cut in PM House’s expenses by 68 percent.

It also emerged that the numbers of employees at the PM House lowered to 180 from 522, whereas, the incumbent government spent Rs316 million so far during the two-year period as compared with the last year’s expenditures up to Rs 509 million in 2018.

On the other hand, the premier’s annual gross salary has been proposed to be allocated at around Rs2.5 million for the next fiscal year. A report of a Pakistani news outlet revealed that the amount for PM House expenses is suggested to be Rs210.80 million.

It added that around Rs30 million has been proposed for salaries and perks of advisers to the PM, while Rs29 million will be set aside for special assistants.