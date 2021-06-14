Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi enjoy beach day out

The stereotype about actresses in showbiz says that they could only be pitted against each other and can never be civil, Lollywood divas Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi are becoming quite the best friends.

Ushna and Juveria recently worked in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak and needless to say the bonding of the two gorgeous ladies is quite evident.

Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a girls days out at a beach and clicked some beautiful pictures. Alongside the duo, some other friends were also spotted.

The Bashir Momin star took to her Instagram handle and posted a gorgeous click with Juveria and captioned, "I ❤️ u Jay"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

The drama Aakhir Kab Tak has been getting raving reviews and by the looks of it, it appears to be a very intense and gripping story.